Five Killed In Fresh Mambilla Militia Attacks In Plateau

The Police Command in Taraba Stae has confirmed that five people were killed and several others injured in fresh attacks on Fulani communities by suspected Mambilla militia in Sardauna local government area of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday that the crisis erupted in Nyiwa and Yerimaru areas on Thursday as a result of a misunderstanding between a farmer and a herder.

He said units of mobile policemen and soldiers from the 20 battalion in Serti have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order.

 

Misal added that the situation, which led to the burning of several homes and killing of many cows, has been brought under control.

A victim of the attack, Malam Abubakar Ardo, who escaped with his family, told NAN in Gembu that the attacks started at midday on Thursday and most of the killings occurred in the night.

He said almost all houses in about 15 Fulani communities were torched by the assailants.

Ardo said that the timely arrival of both the army and police prevented further killings and destruction of property.

He said that about 15 people were killed during the violence on Thursday evening, adding that five of those killed were buried in Gembu on Friday.

Ardo also confirmed that security personnel have been drafted to the trouble areas leading to restoration of peace.

He called on the state government and security agencies to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others.

(NAN)

