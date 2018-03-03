Flexible Halle Berry, 51, shows off her yoga prowess in new photo

Award-winning actress, Halle Berry, 51, showed off how flexible she is in this incredible yoga photo.

Sharing the photo via her Instagram page, she wrote:’This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching.’

‘For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few.’

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog