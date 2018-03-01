News Feed

Freak Accident: Golfer Dies After Golf Ball Hit Him In The Head (Photo)

The late golfer, Jaden Goldfinch-Booker.

A 27-year-old golfer has died after a ball hit him in the temple (head) in a freak accident on a golf course, Metro UK has reported. 

The man was identified as Jaden Goldfinch-Booker. The incident happened while he was standing on the second tee at Frankton Golf Course, Queenstown, New Zealand when a golf ball hit him in the head.

A fundraising page set up for the 27-year-old describes how Jaden was standing next to a friend when he was struck. Jaden, a keen golfer, was raced to hospital where was put into an induced coma at the Intensive Care Unit on February 17 but he died last Wednesday despite undergoing surgery. The givealittle page set up by friend Shelley Radford says that nearly £7,000 has been raised to help his family.

A statement reads: ‘No human, person, or family should have to go through this so please help us all heal and love and support this beautiful family as they have for others for years.’ Cousin Callum Macbeth told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘With his cheeky smile and twisted since of humour he could turn anyone’s day into a great one.

‘He was a great rugby player and a good friend to all. ‘We are all going to miss him dearly.’ His funeral will be held on Wednesday in Plymouth, New Zealand, Police are investigating.

