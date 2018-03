Last night, Nigerian popstar Davido kicked off the first leg of his 2018 ’30 Billion World Tour’ with a performance at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The major talking point form the event however was how he fell down just as he was about mounting the stage to perform.

He however picked himself up and delivered an amazing performance to the sold out crowd.

Watch the full video below…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog