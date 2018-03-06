G-Worldwide Now Allows Me Feature With Other Artistes – Sugarboy



Sugarboy annouced that G-Worldwide has enact another policy on him now, which allow him have access to collaborate with other artistes.



He made this known when he was interviewed by HipTv by saying

” My Label don say make I dey Collabo now”

Recall, Sugarboy last year said he would be bigger than the likes of Wizkid, Davido very soon.

Speaking to Showtime in an exclusive chat, the fast rising singer who has been able to carve an enviable niche for himself in a very competitive industry boasted that he would be bigger than Wizkid, Bob Marley and later become the biggest artiste in the world.

“It’s been a great year for me; particularly because it’s the year I dropped my album and it’s the year I really got to be known. I’m grateful to my label for that; it’s hard work and with God’s help I’ll become the biggest music artiste in the world; not big like Wizkid but big like the late Bob Marley by God’s grace”, he said.

Speaking further, he bragged of how big he has become in less than three years of breaking into limelight.

“The Sugar Boy brand has been growing since 2015; I was unknown before 2014 but since 2015 it’s been a growing brand, it’s not an overnight thing. Sugar Boy is a force to be reckoned with; I’m the future, the same way they saw Wizkid back in the day when Bank W asked people to watch out for him, that’s who I’m right now, by God’s grace I’ll be a music mogul in years to come.”