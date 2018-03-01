News

General Overseer Reacts As Policemen Gun Down Pastor For Armed Robbery (Photos)

Following reports that one Pastor Emmanuel of the Grace Dispensation Prophetic Ministry Int’l located in Amukpe Axis of Sapele Delta State was caught among a group of kidnappers and was subsequently shot dead while trying to escape.

The Founder and General Overseer, Grace Dispensation Ministries, Apostle Joshua Oribhabor has come out to clarify the report.

In an interview with Sapele Olofofo Unugbragada, the General Overseer Apostle Joshua said Pastor Emmanuel visited his Ministry in one of his programs and he was accepted into the Ministry as a brother in the faith.

According to Apostle Joshua he said;

“I don’t have other Pastors in my Ministry and I have never ordained any, I don’t know where and who ordained Pastor Emmanuel, he do attend our programs and became a friend to the Ministry, but we were never aware of his illicit act and we never recognize him as a pastor.

My Ministry Grace Dispensation Prophetic Ministry Int’l is not and can never be a party to his evil deed, we are informing the general public that we know nothing about it and the name of our Ministry should not be dragged to the mud..”

It will be recalled that a group of armed robbers who were accosted by the Nigeria Police at Jesse, four of the gang members were reported to have fled into the bush while one was killed at the spot.

It was reported also that during the process of investigation one of the gang members who was trying to play smart was immediately gunned down by the police officers, this forced Pastor Emmanuel to attempt escaping, he was later shot and he died on the spot..

Source – Naijaloaded


You may also like

Evans asks court to quash kidnapping charges against him

President Buhari’s Son Yusuf Arrives Nigeria in Style after Medical Trip in Germany (photos)

My father was a ritualist; Bishop Adeboye, Oyedepo were drug dealers – Kemi Olunloyo claims [VIDEO]

“We Spent Last 2 Years Digging Nigeria Out Of Mess We Met” – President Buhari

Nigerians Come For Daddy Freeze After He Calls Bishop Oyedepo ‘Bald Headed Fowl’

Scammer Builds Hotel In Lagos After Duping Lady With Fake Dollar Trick (Photos )

“I will capture and kill the money swallowing snake and monkey” – Atiku Abubakar

Prostitutes beat up policewoman for trying to arrest them in Mushin

My Husband Employed Imam To Sleep With Me For Three Days – Wife Confesses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *