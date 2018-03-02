Genevieve Nnaji shows off the man in her life (photos)

If ever a list was made for the most private Nigerian celebrities, there’s no iota of doubt that actress, Genevieve Nnaji will top that list – she’s certainly the leading celebrity when it comes to keeping affairs away from public eye.It’s no news the media is yet to get a hold of any photo of her daughter who she had when she was 18-years but thankfully she’s shared with us a lovely new photo of herself with her brother, Stephen Nnaji.

She shared the photo of the both of them taking a drive with her brother behind the wheels… their resemblance is so uncanny.

Stephen graduated from university of London in 2012.