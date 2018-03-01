Entertainment

Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah Scores New Endorsement Deal And This Is It

Ghanaian actress is excited as she scores another endorsement deal. The actress is now an ambassador for the Pan-African Hair Growth brand and she couldn’t be happier.

The actress took to her Instagram to post about this latest development saying she had been itching to tell her fans about it.

She said, “I have been itching to let you guys know that I’m officially the ambassador for the pan-African Hair Growth brand, @hairnownowafrica! Their flagship product Hair Now Now Growth Serum, is an amazing hair growth treatment that works great for hair loss, receding hairlines and all round hair growth! It can be used by both men and women.”

Read her posts here.

