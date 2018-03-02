I Go Dye Shows Off His Epic Transformation With Inspiring Message

Nigerian comedian and entrepreneur, Francis Agoda popularly known as I go dye, who was feeling nostalgic, decided to share before and after pictures of himself.

According to the comedian, transformation is relative as he was very happy in the picture above.

He shared the pictures on his instagram page and wrote in the caption;

Moments like this could be transforming,depending on what you feel about your self. At this time years ago,I was the happiest man in my world,nothing compared to my thoughts.

We all have to see today with brightness,irrespective of what is unfolding,money or no honey,glories or no victories,just be happy,because tomorrow is a brighter day;a day destined for you to be one of the champions in what you do.

keep it real at all times,never you fake it to please the multitude.

Source: Naijaloaded