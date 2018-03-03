Golden Curvy Models applauds Black Panther

Golden Curvy models of JPKingdom pays tributes to the great strength of women especially the Wakanda women who portrayed the countless skills of women and their strengths in diversity.

Black Panther has been celebrated all over the world; a Marvel comic cinematic superhero movie like never before, breaking all box office record.

This movie celebrates and promotes black excellence, African culture, black royalty, women empowerment, and liberation.

Black Panther is filled with highly strong female characters like the super smart inventor – Princess Shuri; the strong and fierce Dora Milaje all-female warriors led by Okoye and the revolutionary Nikia.

IG|TW|FB @goldencurvy

Tel 08189753931

Golden Curvy Models: Amazing Grace, Lizzy, Victoria

Makeup @iam__victoria

Styling @iamkinghadassah

Costume @iamjpkingdom @diamantewilson @lizzyodibo

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog