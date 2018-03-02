Google Unveils New Search Engine For Nigerian Job Seekers… Here’s All The Details

Google Headquarters [Photo Credit: Android Headlines]

Search engine giant, Google, on Thursday unveiled a new job search experience designed to help job seekers find employment opportunities.

Unveiling the feature in Lagos, Google’s Country Director, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said the new job search would help millions of Nigerians in searching for new opportunities.

“We believe that the web allows anyone, anywhere, of any age, to grow their business, learn the skills they need to

get a job, to grow in their career, become an entrepreneur or developer.

“This new jobs search tool will be a key driver for connecting job seekers to open opportunities, helping more people to grow with Google.

“For the first time, when someone uses their phone or computer to search on Google for a job; they will see a streamlined experience letting them explore, research and find relevant local job postings.

“This launch builds on Google’s existing commitment in Sub Saharan Africa to improve economic opportunities for job seekers and employers, demonstrated through its Grow with Google initiatives.

“The Digital Skills for Africa programme, Google’s commitment to train one million African youth between April 2016 and March 2017, was achieved and surpassed.

“In July 2017 this programme was extended to see 10 million youth trained by 2022 as well as 100 000 developers trained across the region, these are in bid to get the youth employed,’’ she said.

Ehimuan-Chiazor said that “as of today, job seekers in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria would be able to use the new job search experience to help them quickly and easily find opportunities suited to them.’’

She said that it would be through an immersive experience that would let them explore jobs from across the web and refine their search to meet their specific needs.

“Users will be able to view at-a-glance details about the posting, such as job title, location, whether it’s full-time, part-time or an internship, as well as detailed information should a job be of interest.

“Using Google Maps integration, job seekers can search for jobs any place they can find on the map, and if they are signed in, they can even see how long it will take to commute to the job from home.

“Searching for a new job can take time, so if you step away from your job search, Google has made it easy to pick up where you left off as well as stay in the loop on opportunities that are right for you.

“Simply push the “get alerts” button to get email notifications when new jobs matching your search appear,’’ Ehimuan-Chiazor said.

The country director said that this being an open ecosystem, Google invited all job sites, platforms and employers, big and small to integrate with them and make their jobs eligible to display in the new jobs search experience.

“With Google’s newly released open documentation, any job provider is able to integrate its content through open structured schema.org web mark-up standards Google supports.

“To optimise the feature and make it more useful, Google is working with a broad and growing cross-section of partners, such as Jobberman, NGCareers, MyJobMag and other job resource websites in Nigeria.

“These collaborations ensure Google is able to present job postings content accurately, as soon as it is posted, to exactly the people that will find it most relevant.

“The launch of this new jobs search experience is part of our broader commitment to improve economic opportunities for job seekers and employers through Google technologies in partnership with the broader employment industry.

“Google is committed to providing useful, accurate and relevant information based on your search queries and helping you connect to your next job.”

(NAN)

