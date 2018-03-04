Graphic Photos: Man Goes Blind After Taking Antibiotics To Cure Staph Infection

Josh Dennis before the incident

A father-of-two has revealed that 90 per cent of his body was left covered in burns and he was temporarily blinded after a reaction to antibiotics. Josh Dennis, 38, was prescribed the drugs to cure a staph infection in his jaw.

He noticed irritation and itching under his finger nails, before he came out in hives and within a week he was in a burns unit in Holly, Colorado. Josh, who said he felt like a zombie, is now out of hospital and slowly his life is returning to normal, thanks to help from wife Stacie. Josh said: ‘I could hear her voice above all else, I had lot of days that seemed like dreams with all the hallucinations, I could talk to my wife and stay grounded.

‘My wife’s dad came to visit me when I looked like a zombie. He had to leave because of how I looked. ‘I didn’t understand at first, it hurt my feelings. But since then I’ve seen the pictures and I know why he couldn’t see me.’

Josh said: ‘Over 90 per cent of my body was affected. Perhaps the worst part that I haven’t talked about was the private parts. ‘My scrotum looked like a brain oozing pus. The blistering and pain I had in this area was excruciating. I almost blocked it out completely. It took weeks to heal. ‘My mouth was the second painful part. The new skin. I couldn’t eat anything except alfredo noodles or eggs for a while.’

Josh left blind by the antibiotics

It is believed that his symptoms were caused by Stevens-Johnson Syndrom and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis. ‘Anyone that visited wasn’t comfortable,’ he said. ‘They thought my wife was cold for not reacting like them, but she would tell them ‘I still see my husband.’

When we got to leave I was so happy but that’s when the real work started. We had to make major lifestyle changes. ‘I couldn’t shower like I used too. I couldn’t eat the same stuff as the rest of the family. I couldn’t see very well. I couldn’t drive for six weeks or so. My wife had her work cut-out for her. ‘Here we are eight weeks later and it’s still a struggle, but my vision is almost back to normal, I’m off a lot of the prescriptions, and I can eat anything again.

‘It would have been much more traumatic and could have went the other way very easily without her there.’ The symptoms of SJS/TEN were first brought about after Josh had antibiotics, a reaction of this kind to medication is completely unpredictable and could affect anyone.

He was given a two-week prescription and towards the end of the course of medication, he had his first unusual reactions. Josh said: ‘The first thing that started to bug me was my fingernails. They felt like they were all irritable from being cut too short and there was an itching under my nails. ‘The next day, the bottom of my feet started with the severe itching. Then my palms with an uncontrollable itch.

‘I woke up Sunday in the middle of the night to my feet just burning and itching like I never felt before. I could barely walk on them.’ Concerned by his unusual symptoms Josh drove three-hours home and upon getting into the shower discovered his skin was covered in hives.

Josh said: ‘I don’t get sick very often. It had been years since I had seen a doctor for antibiotics before this. I had no idea what was coming. ‘All the while my wife was trying to control my fever. She would get it to come down and an hour later it was spiking again. ‘I finally decided I wanted a shower to help get a little heat off. I had to sit on a chair in our shower. It felt good to sit in the water.

‘I got up to leave the shower and fell from it when the skin on the bottom of my feet separated. We had no idea how bad and how fast my feet were blistering.’

After being diagnosed with Kawasaki’s disease, his condition worsened with his eye purpling, skin blistering and other areas being too sensitive to touch.

His concerned doctor, began looking through medical journals for answers and decided to call for an ambulance. Josh said: ‘My dad and little brother had to come to our house and carry me from my bed to the truck. All of that was traumatic in itself. ‘The Dr that was on staff that morning was a godsend. He went with a hunch and started digging through medical journals. ‘When I got to him I was getting a lot of purpling around my eyes and blistering on my scrotum. My hands and feet were in such pain I wouldn’t let anyone touch them.

‘He made the decision to call for an ambulance and was sending me to university hospital in Denver, Colorado, as soon as possible. ‘When I got there, I could barely move. I had blisters starting all over my body. I was diagnosed TENS within 24 hours.’ The burns covered Josh’s body and left him temporarily blind, four days before Christmas he had an operation to save his sight. Surgeons attached membrane made from placenta between his eyelids and eyeballs to protect his cornea.

Josh’s skin slowly started to heal and after New Year’s Day he was told that if he could increase his ability to walk, consume food and other things he could be released. Now he is slowly returning to normal life – now without limitations on his diet, able to walk and hopes to go back to work soon. He now wants to raise awareness of SJS/TEN symptoms and the causes, to save others’ lives and warn of the dangers presented by antibiotics/ Josh said: ‘It’s still so strange knowing what happened I don’t feel as lucky as I really am.

‘I’m doing so much better than a lot of the stories I’ve read, my lifestyle and physical activity with work and such had a lot to do with all this. ‘Not in a million years did I think this could happen from antibiotics. It’s crazy, no warning, and the first time I had been to a doctor in five years. ‘I see warnings on labels now. It’s amazing how many products I’ll never use again just because of the warning labels. ‘I know my body better and am more aware of what my family is putting in theirs. It scares me to think my kids are at risk. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.’

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria