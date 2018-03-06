Heartless! 18-Year Old Girl Sells Two-Month Old Baby For N120,000 (Details)

Police in Imo State have arrested an eighteen-year-old mother, Chiamaka Njoku, and two child traffickers over the sale of her baby.

Chiamaka was on Tuesday paraded by the State’s Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, alongside others arrested for various crimes.

Ezike disclosed that the teenager who hails from Umuokpo Emeabiam Owerri West LGA of Imo state, took in outside wedlock, gave birth on December 10, 2017 and sold the baby girl at the cost of N120,000.00.

He said, “she was impregnated by unidentified man out of wedlock. She left her parents house and was harboured by Okere Justice of the same address who contacted one Franca Chukwukere, the Proprietress of an illegal orphanage, Franca Gold Orphanage Lagos, where she remained until on 10/12/2017 when she put to bed.

“The baby girl was sold out at the cost of N300,000 and the sum of N120,000 sent to Chiamaka Njoku through Justice Okere. Two baby girls of one month three weeks and one month two weeks old baby were recovered from the child trafficker.

“53-year-old Franca Chukwukere hails from Umuelem, Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA of Imo state but resident at No. 2 Fasholade street,Ojokoro LGA of Lagos State.

“She is married with three children. She harboured the pregnant girl till she delivered. She forged documents and sold the baby as a licensed Orphanage homeowner at the cost of N300,000.and sent N120,000 to the biological mother through Justice Okere. She confessed to the crime.

“Okere Justice, 42, from Umuokpo Emeabiam, Owerri West LGA of Imo state, is married with children. He harboured the mother of the trafficked child and later sent her to Chukwukere, who operates the illegal Orphanage.”

Source – Naijaloaded