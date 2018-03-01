Herdsmen Killings: Why Police Can’t Arrest, Punish Herdsmen – IG Of Police Explains

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has disclosed why the Force can’t arrest herdsmen for open grazing across the country.

While speaking in Kaduna during the northern states stakeholders’ security summit on wednesday, the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, asked state governments to establish grazing reserves for herdsmen before enacting anti-grazing laws.

The IG of Police noted that if grazing reserves were created by the Benue State government before the enactment of its anti-grazing law, the situation in the state would have been mitigated.

He said clashes between herders and farmers did not start today, maintaining that the current administration has taken more measures to end the crisis more than any previous regime.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated him to adopt effective strategies to end the reoccurring clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Idris who disclosed why the Police Force can’t arrest herdsmen for open grazing across the country, said the Force can only arrest or punish herdsmen when state governors establish ranches.

“However, it is my humble suggestion that to reduce the incidence of clashes between farmers and herders in Nigeria, state governments should endeavour to establish grazing ranches in their various states before enacting laws to prohibit open rearing and grazing.

“It is when grazing ranches are established that herders can be arrested and punished for rearing and grazing on the open places.

“Doing so, I am of the opinion that it will make the law acceptable by all the parties concerned and other critical stakeholders in that all important sector.

“It will do us good if we avoid the hasty formulation and implementation of such laws across the country in the interest of peace and unity.

“For instance I have visited Benue and Nasarawa States and observed that the crisis trailing the Benue State prohibition of open rearing and grazing of livestock would have been mitigated, if the state had first established grazing ranches before prohibition of open grazing as provided in the state law established by the state assembly,” Idris said.