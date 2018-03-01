Here’s What Between Writer Chimamanda Adichie And Hillary Clinton

Award winning Nigerian author, Chimamnda Adichie is getting the honour of interviewing the former secretary of state of The US, Hillary Clinton at the upcoming PEN America World Voices Festival.

According to the organisers, “At a time of unprecedented threats to free speech, open discourse,​ and the rights of historically marginalized groups​, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will draw on her time as the nation’s top diplomat and her ​career in politics​ to underline the centrality of free speech — broadly defined and vociferously defended — in sustaining healthy democracies and vibrant societies. Secretary Clinton has shown a life-long commitment to amplifying lesser-heard voices and buttressing safeguards for free expression.

“Following the lecture, celebrated Nigerian-born writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a champion of unheard stories, and a feminist, will engage Clinton in conversation. This dialogue between two strong advocates for women and girls—one from politics and diplomacy, the other from world literature—promises unique insights into how we might imagine a better future for women and girls around the world.”

source: Stargist