Hilarious! Wife Calls Husband On Phone While Beating Up His Side-Chic On The Streets (Photos)

A scorned wife beat up her husband’s alleged mistress of three years and called him on the phone so he can come watch her beat the woman up. The shocking incident was filmed on the streets of Luannan County, north China, on February 28.

The clip shows the loud and imposing wife having already gone and beaten her husband’s alleged lover, holding her by the hair as she sits in a heap on the ground behind the wife’s car.

It is unclear how the woman managed to spot and catch the mistress, but she shows no mercy as dozens of people gather around to watch.



