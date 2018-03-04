News Feed

Hmmm! See How Gov. Ajimobi’s Son Was Kissing And Touching Gov. Ganduje’s Daughter After Their Wedding

Gov. Ajimobi’s son, Idris, pictured kissing and grabbing the b**bs of Gov. Ganduje’s daughter, Fateema, after their wedding

Gov. Ajimobi’s son, Idris, has been pictured kissing and groping his new bride, Gov. Ganduje’s daughter, Fateema, after their wedding yesterday.

The couple who got married in Kano were carried away by the excitement of their union were seen engaging in Public Display of Affection (PDA), as photographers couldn’t help but catch glimpses of the romantic moment.

The Fatiha of Fatima and Idris, son of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, took place around 12.30 pm at the Kano Central Mosque.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the wedding proceedings were conducted by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and supported by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen.

Buhari, who represented the groom, gave out the N50,000 dowry to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who represented the bride on the occasion.

Among other important personalities in attendance were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; 22 governors, 11 ministers and over 10 traditional rulers from across the country.

