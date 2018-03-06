Politics, Trending

Be Honest: Buhari says even their worst enemy can attest to the fact his government has done well in the area of security – Do you agree???

 

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Jalingo, Taraba yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari said no one can dispute the fact that his administration has done well with regards to security while he urged the ethnic leaders to find ways of resolving the crisis in the state.

He said:

“When I was campaigning, I came here and promised to provide security, boost the economy and fight corruption.

“Today, even our worst enemy can attest to the fact that the APC-led federal government has done well in the area of security. We have decimated Boko Haram, while the fight against corruption is going on well.

“I can only appeal to the conscience of the people for them to embrace peace and live with one another in harmony so that there could be development and not destruction.

