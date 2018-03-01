Trending

Be Honest: Do you think taxpayers money was used for Yusuf Buhari’s treatment abroad and are you pissed???

Son of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Buhari has returned to Abuja after spending weeks in Germany receiving medical treatment. According to Saharareporters, Yusuf received treatment at the St. Joseph Hospital in Wiesbaden as well as further treatment to fix a broken arm at another hospital in Munich. Yusuf left Nigeria for Germany on January 12, 2018, as exclusively reported by Saharareporters.

Nigerians are very angry that taxpayers money is what was expended by the Nigerian government on Yusuf’s treatment, while top government officials left their places of primary assignment to welcome in at the airport whereas ordinary Nigerians are battling with their lives at the mercy of the ill equipped Nigerian hospitals.

What’s your take???


