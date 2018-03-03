Hot Like Fire: Nollywood Stars, Ebube Nwagbo and Onyii Alex Serve Body Goals In Alluring Photos

Talk of double dose of hotness, popular Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo and her BFF, Onyii Alex, are serving hot and s*xy in new alluring photos shared on social media.

Ebube and Onyii

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo and her best friend, Onyii Alex are not only beautiful actresses, they are very sexy too.

Earlier this week, Onyii celebrated her birthday in this jaw-dropping sheer dress, and Ebube who was in attendance shared some hot photos of them taken on that day.

Ebube posted the alluring photos and wrote: “#AboutTheOtherNight#With the birthday girl. @onyiialexx .#ItWasALongBdyWeek #PiscesWomen #Memories #LifeIsForTheLiving#.”

See more photos of the screenstars below;