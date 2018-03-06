How Beautiful Little Girl Was Crushed To Death Inside A Shoe Store By Falling Mirror (Photos)

Ifrah Siddique was crushed

A two year-old girl died after being crushed by a mirror that fell from the wall in a Payless ShoeSource store.

Ifrah Siddique was standing inches from her baby brother when the unsecured 6ft looking glass toppled from the wall of the store in Riverdale, Ga., USA and fell on top of her.

The mirror was so heavy it took two people to pick it up and rescue Ifrah from underneath after the incident on Friday evening. She was rushed to hospital but died around an hour later after suffering internal bleeding and losing a lot of blood, her cousin Aqib Iftkhar told WSB.

He added: ‘You wouldn’t really expect it. We are all still in the state of shock.

‘We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again for anybody.

‘We don’t want to see another kid get into something like this.’