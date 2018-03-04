How Doctor Saved A Woman’s Life After She Suffered Asthma Attack On A Flight From Lagos To Kano (Photo)

It has been reported that a woman’s life was recently saved after she suffered from a medical condition aboard a flight from Lagos to Kano.

According to Salihu Tanko Yakasai who shared the story on Twitter, the woman had a life threatening asthma attack which probably caused panic on board the plane.

The cabin crew asked if there was any doctor present in a bid to treat the woman.

Dr Fakhruddeen Yahaya, the personal physician to the governor of Kano state, Umar Ganduje was present as he identified himself and immediately stabilized the woman.

