How Doctor Saved A Woman’s Life After She Suffered Asthma Attack On A Flight From Lagos To Kano (Photo)

 It has been reported that a woman’s life was recently saved after she suffered from a medical condition aboard a flight from Lagos to Kano.

According to Salihu Tanko Yakasai who shared the story on Twitter, the woman had a life threatening asthma attack which probably caused panic on board the plane.

The cabin crew asked if there was any doctor present in a bid to treat the woman.

Dr Fakhruddeen Yahaya, the personal physician to the governor of Kano state, Umar Ganduje was present as he identified himself and immediately stabilized the woman.

Below is what Salihu tweeted:

