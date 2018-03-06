How Fulani Herdsmen Turned Me Into A Widow – Delta Woman Laments (Photos)

Mrs Akpomiemie being interviewed in Delta

A group of Nigerian journalists visited Ovre’ Abraka to carry out what they called “fact findings” on the Fulani herdsmen killings in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the victim who was recently discharged from Oghara Teaching Hospital, Mrs. Akpomiemie narrated her ordeal on how Fulani herdsmen attacked hers and her late husband, Mr Happy Akpomiemie in their farmland.

According to her, “I followed my husband to our cassava farmland to get money to pay for the treatment of our two sons that were involved in motorcycle accident and also to pay for the enrollment fees (WAEC) of our sons, not knowing that Fulani herdsmen will turn me into widow with little children to take care of and right now I hardly work or do anything as a result of the injury I have sustained.”

Other farmers and traders, who spoke urged the Federal Government to employ more efforts to put an everlasting end to this herdsmen problem in order for them to carry out their farming activities without fear.

