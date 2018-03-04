How I Dealt With Getting Pregnant At A Young Age – Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Finally Reveals

Sophia and Davido

Sophia Momodu, the babymama of popular Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, has shared her story of how she coped with getting pregnant for the singer at a young age, amid criticisms and heavy bashing from family, friends and the public.

Sophia, who was criticised for allegedly attempting to trap Davido into marriage with her pregnancy, has never explained how she dealt with the immense pressure she was under until now.

She opened up after she was asked by a lady who was in the same situation like she was a couple of years ago, how she can deal with societal pressure about her condition.

Sophia and daughter

Here’s the message sent to Sophia that led her to share how she coped;

On how she coped, she wrote: “I honestly don’t know what I’d have done with myself if I didn’t have the kind of support system (family & friends) I have, through our my pregnancy and afterwards, even though 95% of my family & friends found out via social media after I had my baby……”

“Most of them just wanted to know I was ok, some were mad at me but eventually got over it…

1. I’d say if you do keep your baby, don’t keep your pregnancy a secret from family, (it does things to your mind eventually can’t go into details now lol).

2. Don’t let anybody shame you. Nobody has the how to live life right handbook.

3. Educate yourself on post partnum depression cos it’s a hell of a ride especially if you’re clueless (it’s real af!)……

4. Focus on your baby by trying to stay happy no matter what (you don’t want a moody baby & trust me, a happy baby makes it easier on those hard days).

5. Pray, speak positive words into your new journey it goes a long way. 6. Keep. your head up (it’s no longer about you). Tough times don’t last. Don’t worry boo Gods got you.

“One time my best friend told me God pays special attention to the prayer of a pregnant woman. I swear I think it’s true. I’m praying for you & I hope you have an easy deliver (Big Hugs!)”

