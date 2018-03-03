How I Was Seduced By The Devil Himself – Ex Girlfriend Of Convicted Murderer Speaks Out

A woman has described how she was ‘seduced by the devil’ after discovering that someone she dated was a convicted murderer.

She said she only realised she had dated Jon Venables, who was 10 years old as of the time of the murder of his two-year-old victim on February 12,1993.

Jon Venables and his fellow murderer, Robert Thompson, were only 10 years old when they became Britain’s youngest murderers in 250 years.

She only got to know the dark past of a man she once loved when a picture of him was circulated illegally online after he was jailed for possessing more than 1,000 child abuse images.

The woman, who cannot be identified, said she felt sick at realising she once ‘went on a date with the devil.’

She described him as being a manipulative, nasty womaniser who trawled the internet looking for s*x.

The woman, who is around 10 years younger than Venables, said, “He used to catch the same bus as me and after a few weeks, we got talking, and pretty quickly he made it clear he had a thing for me.

“He was passionate about politics and was always going to gigs, he loved the same bands as me, so I liked his vibe. He was very confident, even obnoxious, and had a very dark sense of humour.”

She added: “He asked me out for a drink and I agreed. He was a bit older than me, nearly 10 years, but it was a bit like going out with a yob, he was a real know-it-all.

After the 2013 date with Venables who was given a secret identity in 2001 after he was released from jail, the woman said he began bombarding her with text messages and began to show his manipulative side.

She said: “It started off with normal post-date chat, he said he had a great time and wanted to see me again at his place. But I had a boyfriend at the time and he started demanding I finish with him. When I would not, he started threatening me.

“He started telling me he would tell my boyfriend about us if I did not.” However, within days, he had started another relationship with a mutual friend.

She said she connected the dots when she realised that Venables was always vague about his childhood, as he would always say he had to meet his parents in what seemed a random town.

Plus, he was not on Facebook and hated the internet.

