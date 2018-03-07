News Feed

How Popular Senator Suggested The Use Of Witchcraft Over FG’s Failure To Maintain Aircraft

The Senator representing Imo East in the National Assembly, Samuel Anyanwu, has suggested the use of witchcraft since Nigeria has failed to maintain an aircraft.
 

Senator Samuel Anyanwu

Speaking at the floor of the Senate while contributing to a debate on the need to minimise air mishaps in the country, the senator representing Imo east, Sam Anyanwu, said if aircraft cannot be properly maintained in the country, that witchcraft should be used as a means to fly.

According to TheCable, the Imo state lawmaker who on Tuesday asked government to pay more attention to the aviation sector, said:

 

“It is shameful that Nigeria does not have any national carrier. I think every responsible government should look at this issue. If the aircraft cannot be maintained, let’s use witchcraft and start flying. That is the truth.

 

“Where is our national carrier? The government should look at the airline sector. Foreigners don’t come here (Nigeria) because it is not safe. Government should pay attention to the sector.”

He said the federal government may give bailout funds to the airlines to enhance their operations.

