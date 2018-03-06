How President Buhari Snubbed Olusegun Obasanjo On His 81st Birthday

Nigerian President, Mr Muhammadu Buhari is yet to congratulate ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo on his 81st birthday after 24 Hours.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo turned 81 years old yesterday and lots of congratulatory messages came his way from well-wishers and critics alike.

Among those who sent their goodwill were former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, David Mark, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, former Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore of Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, conspicuously missing among the well-wishers was President Muhammadu Buhari, whose office has a media team with a template of congratulatory messages for eminent personalities celebrating birthdays.

One such message was sent to former Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, who clocked 80 on Sunday.

