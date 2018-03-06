News Feed

How Tanzania Singer, Diamond Platnumz Will Look When He Grows Old (Photo)

Have you ever thought about how African superstar singer, Diamond Platnumz will look when he grows old, this might given you a sneak peak.
 

Diamond Platnumz

An unnamed social media user has created an elderly photo of energetic singer, Diamond Platnumz who is presently separated from his baby mama.

Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is a Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist and dancer from Tanzania. He has had several hit songs including “Number One” which he featured Nigerian artiste Davido. 

The 28-year old has been described as one of the most popular and successful Tanzanian singer with a continental appeal.

