How Young Boy Connived With Others To Stab Student To Death With Scissors Near Abuja

According to a report by Daily Post, the Nasarawa police command have arrested seven suspects for allegedly stabbing a secondary school student, Auwalu Salisu to death with a pair of scissors.

It was gathered that the prime suspect, Faisal Sara was said to have mobilized his friends to attack students of Government Secondary School, Koroduma, Karu Local Government Area.


In the course of a fight, he used a pair of scissors to stab the victim on his neck which resulted to his death.

When contacted, command’s spokesperson, DSP Idrisu Kennedy confirmed the incident.

He said suspects that instigated the fight have been arrested as investigations is still ongoing.

“Faisal Sada, of One Man Village, who is the principal suspect, on that day, mobilised his friends to attack the students of Government Secondary School, Koroduma, Karu Local Government Area, and in the course of a fight, he used a pair of scissors to stab one Auwalu Salisu, a student of the above named school, on his neck which resulted to his death,” Kennedy said

