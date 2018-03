A wife who claims to be a victim of domestic violence is seeking for divorce following alleged maltreatment from her husband. The woman who says she’s currently in the hospital shared a picture of herself with bite marks on her back which was allegedly done t her by her husband.

She revealed she now wants to leave her husband who allegedly bit her and left her injured before he kills her.

Human rights lawyer, ‎Emeka Ugwuonye‎ shared chat between him and the woman online.