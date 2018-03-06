I Was Happy To Bare My Cleavage In This Dress – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Foremost Nigerian female writer and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has taken time off reading and writing to tell of how she’s happy to have worn a Dior dress that had her bosom exposed.

The 40-year-old whose work has been translated into over thirty languages revealed the gorgeousness of this very Dior dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri compelled her to look past the fact that her bosom were bare to wear the dress despite all odds.

“Gorgeousness so compelling i was happy to yili efe na egosi ala m” she said in Igbo language. In translation “gorgeousness so compelling i was happy to wear a dress that bares my b**bs’.

Here’s her words as shared via Instagram below;

‘I loved my Dior dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri. It felt almost transcendent. Heavy fabric swirling with color, muted and vibrant, commanding its own space. A gorgeousness so compelling I was happy to yili efe na-egosi ala m

Makeup: Mecca Dickerson

Hair: Ego Ofoegbu

@giftedhandsandstyles

@meccadickerson’

See more photos;

