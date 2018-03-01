“I Was Ordered By The Police To Record The Remains Of Ebony And Franky” – Mortuary Man



The mortuary man at the centre of the leaked video of Ebony and Franky Kuri’s dead body has spoken for the first time since the video went viral

According to the mortuary attendant, he was ordered by the Police investigators who came to the mortuary to record it for them to assist them in their investigations.

Speaking to Ohemeng Tawiah of Nhyira FM through a friend [name witheld], he disclosed that he was only ordered to record the video for evidence, therefore, asking the other attendant to record whiles he kept turning them for good shots. he alleged.

“He was asked by the pathologists working on the bodies to check if the bodies were ready to undergo an autopsy, he took videos of them so it could be used as evidence,” the friend told Ohemeng Tawiah.

The Police have however declared the mortuary man wanted for the criminal act.



Chief Superintendent Yankson told the media that he has “been instructed to commence investigations into the matter and bring those perpetrators to book.”

“The law particularly says that even if you have in your possession, distributing it, those circulating it; that circulation, it is also an offence and they could be brought to book,” he added.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, died in a tragic accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on 8th February 2018 after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a VIP passenger Bus.

The remains of Franky Kuri, Ebony Reigns and Lance Corporal Atsu Vondee will be laid to rest on 3rd, 17th and 23rd March 2018 respectively.