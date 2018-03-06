Idris Ajimobi And Fateema Ganduje Are Non-Virtuous Couple – Ex-Gov. Kwankwaso

Ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has called the daughter and son of Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Abiola Ajimobi ‘non-virtuous couple’, according to a report by DailyNigerian

Ganduje is the governor of Kano state while Ajimobi is the governor of Oyo state.

He made the remark while addressing his supporters in Kaduna on Saturday. Mr Kwankwaso mocked the couple, saying they are ‘zawarawa’, contextually meaning non-virtuous couple.

“Only few people are happy with the marriage of a single zawarawa because they are just one.

“We heard the eastern, the western, the southern and the northern entry points to Kano are all shut for the marriage of a single ‘zawarawa’ couple.

“This shows a sharp departure from the Kwankwasiyya ideology in Kano State.





“Today, Kano was at a standstill because of this marriage,” the former governor said.

Idris Ajimobi And Fateema Ganduje

He also suggests that the dignitaries who left their workplaces to attend the wedding are “less busy”.

“We also heard a lot of people from other places that are less busy have abandoned their duties to attend the wedding.

“I also heard this event involving a single couple has made lot of people doing their legitimate businesses remain indoors.





“All these show difference between honesty and dishonesty, between light and darkness, between mass wedding of a thousand couple and that of a single couple,” the former governor added.

Recall that the ex-governor is seriously battling the incumbent governor who is the father of the of the girl who wedded Ajimobi’s son last week Saturday.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria