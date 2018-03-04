Incredible! Handsome Nigerian Man Promoted To A Sergeant In United States Army (Photos)

A Nigerian man identified simply as, Odubela who has dual citizenship of Nigeria and USA and also serving in the United States Army, has shared his testimony online after he was promoted to the position of a Sergeant In United States Army.

He posted his photos on Twitter and wrote: “I’m Still Trying To Process What Happened Today, A Boy From Bariga/Lagos Promoted To A Sergeant In United States Army. I Pray For Wisdom To Lead Soldiers To Do Great Things. Deepest Gratitude… #BarigaForever.”

See more photos below;

