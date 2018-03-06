Industrial Court Judge, Justice Lawal Is Dead

File Photo

Presiding Judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Kaduna division, Justice Lawal Mani is dead.

He died at the age of 63 after a protracted illness. A family source, who confirmed the death to Daily Trust, said the deceased was buried in Kaduna on Sunday, according to Islamic rites.

The judge was in charge of the case challenging Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the sack of 21,780 teachers. He was also handling the case of illegal impeachment of the Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chairman, Garba Muhammad against the union and three others.

President of the NICN Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo at the residence of the late judge in Kaduna described late Justice Mani as a humble, honest and diligent judge.

Justice Adejumo prayed Allah to grant him Aljanna Firdausi, and his family, the NICN and Nigerians, the fortitude to bear the loss. The deceased was born on 1st July, 1955 at Bungudu in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara.

He obtained LL.B from the Ahmad’s Bello University in 1991 and was called to Bar in 1992.

He bagged his LL.M from his Alma Mater in the year 2000. Justice Mani performed his NYSC primary assignment at Governor’s Office, Ilorin in 1977/78 service year. He started his working career as Administrative Officer II in 1979 with the University of Sokoto.

He joined the Federal Judicial Service Commission, Abuja in 2001 and has been its Director of Administration till his appointment as a Judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

