It Is Normal For Men To Cheat But They Should Cheat Respectfully – Popular Actress

Talented Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown believes that even though all men are cheats by nature, they should at least do it respectfully.

Speaking on Neat FM, Nana Ama said cheating is an innate quality of all men, including those in the bible but she would be happy if the men who cheat “attach respect to the act.”

“You cannot stop men from cheating, but while cheating, they should attach some respect to the act,” the wife of Maxwell Mensah said on Neat FM.


“If you are cheating on your wife and you have not been caught, it’s a plus to you.” the actress, who is married,” she added.


