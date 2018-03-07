JAMB Lists 16 Prohibited Items For Candidates As UTME Kicks Off On Friday (Full List)

File photo: JAMB Candidates (Photo: Premium Times)

A document obtained by PREMIUM Times and signed by the JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, warned its candidates of ahead of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which will begin on Friday, March 9 to March 17.

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again warned candidates against bringing in prohibited items into the examination halls, adding that the prohibited items were banned in order to secure the sanctity and integrity of the board’s examination.

He said: “Kindly note that the examination officials are allowed to scrutinise eye glass or similar devices and when convinced that such item may compromise the sanctity of the examination, the examination official should confiscate it.”

The registrar said that entry into the examination venue by unauthorised person will be sanctioned. “Where examination official (Board staff or Adhoc staff) or any authorised person is found with any of these prohibited items in the examination hall, such compromising action would be treated as a deliberate act of examination sabotage and necessary sanction will be applied”, the registrar said.

About 1.6 million candidates are expected to write the examination in 602 centres across the country.

Here are the list of prohibited items:

1) Watches

2) Pen/Biros

3) Mobile phones or similar electronic devices

4) Spy reading glasses which should be scrutinised

5) Calculators or similar electronic devices

6) USB, CD, hard disks and or similar storage devices

7) Books or any reading/writing material.

8) Cameras

9) Recorders

10) Microphones

11) Ear pieces

12) Ink/pen readers

13) Smart lenses

14) Smart rings/ jewellery

15) Smart buttons

16) Bluetooth devices.

