Jealous Girlfriend Smashes Woman’s Head On A Pub Sink For Trying To Snatch Her Boyfriend (Photo)

Anne-Marie Szwed’s head was smashed on the sink five times (Picture: Deadline News)

A mother is nursing her wound after her head was smashed on a pub’s bathroom sink five times by a jealous girlfriend.

According to Metro UK , Anne-Marie Szwed believes she was attacked in revenge for apparently attracting her attacker’s boyfriend’s attention.

The mum-of-one needed a gaping wound in her scalp to be held together by paramedics as she was taken to hospital. The assault happened after the attacker watched her boyfriend look at Anne-Marie as she walked to the toilet at The Oak Inn in Coventry on Friday night.

Anne-Marie shared images on her Facebook page of the blood-splattered bathroom and a close up of her head split open.

She wrote: ‘To the girl who thinks this is ok, shame on you. Just because your disgusting boyfriend watched me walk to the toilet I deserve to have my head smashed off the sink five times? ‘I don’t know you nor him, but this shows me what you’re made of and it disgusts me.’

She said: ‘It’s been a really shocking and life-altering time for me so I’m still trying to process it. It took two medics to hold my head together to stop the blood whilst they gave be anaesthetic and stitched me up.

‘Part of my previous job was to be a confidence coach, now I can’t leave the house. I can’t work and my mental health has suffered.’ Anne-Marie said around 20 police officers attended the scene along with an ambulance but no one was arrested.

Since posting the pictures on Saturday hundreds of people have given Anne-Marie their support. Chloe Pearson commented: ‘I hope something has been done about this. Absolutely disgusting, sick and unwell behaviour. We all at sometime in our lives felt a tinge of jealousy, but to do this.’

