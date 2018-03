Princess Chisom Eleanor

Jude Okoye, ex-Manager and brother to defunct Psquare group has taken to social media to share beautiful photos of his five-month-old daughter, Princess Chisom Eleanor.

Jude Okoye who is the CEO of Northside Music ltd and Northside Entertainment ltd while sharing the photo wrote: “My 5months princess 👸🏽❤️“

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria