Juliet Ibrahim And Lover, Iceberg Slim Go On Romantic Vacation In Sao Tome (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim who is currently in a hot romance with popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has taken her on a romantic getaway.

Juliet and Iceberg

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who turned 32 last Saturday and was highly celebrated by her fans and loved ones all over the social media, has taken her birthday celebration to a romantic Island with her man.

The pretty actress and her lover, rapper, Iceberg Slim – were on Tuesday, March 6, spotted at São Tomé Island on a romantic vacation they tagged “Baecation” in some pictures they shared from their vacation on social media.

The screen star shared a picture of her close to a water wall with the caption: “Happy Independence Day Ghana with love from Juliet Ibrahim.”

While Icerberg Slim also shared pictures of him and his sweetheart and captioned it: “#BaeCation #SaoTome.”

See another photo of the couple below;