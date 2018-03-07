News Feed

Juliet Ibrahim And Lover, Iceberg Slim Go On Romantic Vacation In Sao Tome (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim who is currently in a hot romance with popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has taken her on a romantic getaway.
 

Juliet and Iceberg

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who turned 32 last Saturday and was highly celebrated by her fans and loved ones all over the social media, has taken her birthday celebration to a romantic Island with her man.

The pretty actress and her lover, rapper, Iceberg Slim – were on Tuesday, March 6, spotted at São Tomé Island on a romantic vacation they tagged “Baecation” in some pictures they shared from their vacation on social media.

The screen star shared a picture of her close to a water wall with the caption: “Happy Independence Day Ghana with love from Juliet Ibrahim.”

 

While Icerberg Slim also shared pictures of him and his sweetheart and captioned it: “#BaeCation #SaoTome.”

See another photo of the couple below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Wow! Meet The Actress Who Began Pursuing Acting Career At 88 Before Landing ‘Black Panther’ Role At 91

BBNaija: Miracle’s Face Appears On Bottled Water As Fans Take Campaign To Next Level

Moghalu, Duke, Sonaiya, Durotoye & More: Meet 20 Vibrant Nigerians Eyeing Buhari’s Job In 2019

See How Angry Villagers Disgraced Politician In Broad Daylight For Not Serving Them Well (Photos)

Tears As Handsome UN Doctor Killed By Boko Haram Is Buried In Imo State (Photos)

Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them (Graphic Photos)

How Popular Senator Suggested The Use Of Witchcraft Over FG’s Failure To Maintain Aircraft

President Buhari Spotted Laughing Hard With President Akufo At Ghana’s Independence Celebration (Photos)

JAMB Lists 16 Prohibited Items For Candidates As UTME Kicks Off On Friday (Full List)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *