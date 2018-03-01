News Feed

Juliet Ibrahim Sets Internet On Fire, Releases Stunning New Photos Ahead Of Her Birthday Celebration

These are the very sweet photos that were released by Juliet Ibrahim recently as her birthday draws near.

Juliet Ibrahim is considered to be one of the curviest and most beautiful actresses in Ghana and these photos have added some credibility to that belief.

The beautiful screen goddess and humanitarian will celebrate her birthday on March 3rd, 2018.

Below are more of the photos she shared:

Photographer – @GeorgeOkoro

Stylist / Image Consultant – @StyledByTimi

Makeup – @vugo24 

HairStylist – @solangehairandbeautyshop

Designers – @dive4luv @grazeestitches 

Accessories – @urezkulture @theaccessoryavenue 

Costume / Wardrobe – @obitaris101

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Herdsmen Killings: Why Police Can’t Arrest, Punish Herdsmen – IG Of Police Explains

Buhari’s Ministers Receive Very Low Ratings

Disillusioned Wilshere To Quit Arsenal In Summer

Eden Hazard Gives Chelsea One Condition Before Signing A New Contract

Checkout What Peace Corps Members Were Spotted Doing Days After Buhari Refused To Sign Bill Into Law

Shocker: You Won’t Believe What This Married Man Did After Secretly Marrying Another Woman

Chaos As Bride Cancels Wedding With Groom During Ceremony… Find Out Her Shocking Reason (Photos)

Why Wages Alone Cannot Guarantee A Decent Life – Oshiomhole Warns Nigerian Workers

So Appealing: Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Drops Fresh Alluring Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *