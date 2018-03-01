Juliet Ibrahim Sets Internet On Fire, Releases Stunning New Photos Ahead Of Her Birthday Celebration

These are the very sweet photos that were released by Juliet Ibrahim recently as her birthday draws near.

Juliet Ibrahim is considered to be one of the curviest and most beautiful actresses in Ghana and these photos have added some credibility to that belief.

The beautiful screen goddess and humanitarian will celebrate her birthday on March 3rd, 2018.

Below are more of the photos she shared:

Photographer – @GeorgeOkoro Stylist / Image Consultant – @StyledByTimi Makeup – @vugo24 HairStylist – @solangehairandbeautyshop Designers – @dive4luv @grazeestitches Accessories – @urezkulture @theaccessoryavenue Costume / Wardrobe – @obitaris101

