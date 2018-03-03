Juliet Ibrahim stuns as she celebrates her birthday

Juliet Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Liberian and Ghanaian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play. She has been referred to as the “Most Beautiful West African Woman” according to A-listers Magazine.



She made her acting debut in the 2005 film Crime to Christ starring Majid Michel. Juliet’s first Nollywood film was Yankee Boys and she has features in more than 50 films afterwards. In 2014 she produced her first film Number One Fan, where she stars as an actress being stalked on by a fan in the film. Her 2nd movie ‘Shattered Romance’ which paraded Nigerian and Ghanaian actors, launched amidst fanfare in Accra, Ghana on the 5th of December 2014.



Her new TV series; ‘Every Woman Has A Story’ where she debuted her directorial skills is airing on Terrestrial Tv and her new Reality Show, The Perfect Assistant, TPA will be unveiled soon. She has also featured in Twi movies, in Yoruba language films and also a Hausa Language film Actress stars in 1st Hausa movie “Ladan Noma”



Taking to her instagram page to celebrate her day she wrote:

It’s my birthday 🎂 Thank You Lord for your blessings, grace and mercy upon my Life. Amen.