Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates His 55th Birthday Today (photos)


Anayo Modestus Onyekwere (popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, born March 1, 1962 in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria) is a Nigerian actor. In 2006 he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

In 1992, Kanayo made his debut film appearance in the film Living in Bondage. Kanayo has starred in over 100 films.


He is currently a United Nations ambassador and bears the title of MFR. Kanayo along with Kenneth Nnebue (producer of Living in Bondage), Olu Jacobs, Enoch Adeboye, Queen Elizabeth and Fela Kuti were among Nigerians honored by the government in 2014 during the centenary celebration.

Sharing these photos on his birthday, he wrote:

Greetings my dear friends and Proximate people. IT’S MY BIRTHDAY TODAY. To God be all the Glory. All through my life, I have never hidden my hatred for oppression against the less privileged. My system refuses to come to terms with seeing a person being maltreated. These days stories abound of mothers treating other people’s children under their care with so much WICKEDNESS such as inflicting hot knife burns on them. I JUST CAN’T TAKE IT. I can severe a relationship and I have severed relationships on this basis. It’s almost two weeks since about 107 girls of the DAPCHI community in Yobe State were abducted. I have had sleepless nights because they will be and are maltreated. I JUST CAN’T TAKE IT. I salute our gallant Armed Forces for their efforts in the past and implore them to comb all the nooks and crannies to rescue these innocent daughters of ours. Their hope is that their country will come to their rescue, we MUST NOT fail them. Nothing to me will be a better birthday present than this. To the citizenry, please say a word of prayer, to their parents, my heart goes out to you. OZOEMENA. #OVERANDOUT


