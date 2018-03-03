Kano State Governor’s Daughter, Fateema Stuns In Her Bridal Dress (Photos)

Fateema Ganduje, the daughter of Kano State Governor

Fateema Ganduje, the daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje looks absolutely stunning in her bridal dress while getting ready for her wedding to Abiola Ajimobi, only son of Oyo State Governor in Kano.

The wedding is expected to take place this weekend in Kano State. It is expected that several dignitaries will attend the wedding ceremony to felicitate with the families.

More photos below:

