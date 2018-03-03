Kourtney calls her sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘F**king pregnant whore’ during explosive argument (Video)

Things turned ugly for the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Khloe as they both got involved in a heated argument during the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on Sunday.

In the clip below, Kourtney, Khloe and their other sister Kim were seen on a nighttime boat ride in San Francisco, as they drive past the historic Alcatraz Island.

While Kim and pregnant Khloe who’s expecting her first child were snapping photos of the landmark, Kourtney is seen off in the distance speaking to someone on the phone.

As soon as she was finishing up the phone call, an argument ensued between the two sisters.

“What the f-ck are you here for?!” Khloe fires at Kourtney after the latter tried to comment on the view. “Don’t chime in if you’re not gonna — get off your f-cking phone call! You’re like a waste of space in my meter right now.”

“I’m looking at everything,” Kourtney says after hanging up.

“You’re annoying as f-ck now that we’re together,” Khloe says. “This is what you do. You’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present.”

“I had a 10-minute conversation with Sarah, and that’s offensive?” Kourtney asks.

“Yes, because we’re only here once! When are we ever gonna go back to Alcatraz?” Khloe says.

The argument continues until Kourtney shouts, “F-ck you, you f-cking whore! You f-cking pregnant whore!”

Watch the video below.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog