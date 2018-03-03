KWAM 1 IS A YEAR OLDER TODAY, HE ALSO LEGALLY MARRIED HIS PARTNER OF MANY YEARS

Popular Nigerian Fuji Singer, Kwam 1, has turned 61 today.

He also made a surprise move to marry his partner of many years, Opeyemi.

Kwam 1 at his “Ojushagbola Castle” Ijebu ode palatial home this morning, tied the nuptial knots with Fathia Opeyemi, in the presence of registrars From Ikoyi registry who coordinated the formalization of the union between him and his beautiful partner as legal husband and wife with exchange of rings and signatures.



This is a memorable occasion and celebration for KWAM 1 and we wish him a happy birthday and a happy married life.

