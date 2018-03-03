Entertainment

KWAM 1 IS A YEAR OLDER TODAY, HE ALSO LEGALLY MARRIED HIS PARTNER OF MANY YEARS

Popular Nigerian Fuji Singer, Kwam 1, has turned 61 today.

He also made a surprise move to marry his partner of many years, Opeyemi.

Kwam 1 at his “Ojushagbola Castle” Ijebu ode palatial home this morning, tied the nuptial knots with Fathia Opeyemi, in the presence of registrars From Ikoyi registry who coordinated the formalization of the union between him and his beautiful partner as legal husband and wife with exchange of rings and signatures.

This is a memorable occasion and celebration for KWAM 1 and we wish him a happy birthday and a happy married life.

Leave a Comment


Tags

You may also like

WATCH VIDEO: Odunlade Adekola And Funke Akindele Will Make You Lose Your Morals With Funny This Skit

9 Celebrities Who Stylishly Rocked The Trending Tracksuit Pants

Beautiful Photos From Pastor Adeboye’s 76th Birthday Celebration

“Weird” statue of Ebony Reigns surfaces in Ghana (Photos)

Life Is Really Good With Adesua Etomi (See Photos)

Singer, Kas has revealed why he left music to become a Pastor

Why I didn’t Attend Faze’s Birthday Bash and Concert –Blackface

Actress Bukola Awoyemi Encourages Her Husband To Cheat

Anthony Joshua’s Stance on Women: 3 Things You Should Know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *