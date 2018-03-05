Kwam1 de Ultimate marks 61st Birthday with Legal Marriage Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, known as Kwam1 De Ultimate. He marked his 61st birthday by solemnizing his marital vows with his long-time partner.

Family, friends and well-wishers came out to celebrate with the fuji Legend as well as the witness as witness members of the Ikoyi registry conducted the legal registry formalization of the union between K1 De Ultimate and Fathia Opeyemi as legal husband and wife with the exchange of rings and signatures.

Check out more photos below

Photo Credit: @goldmynetv