Entertainment, Gossip

Kwam1 de Ultimate marks 61st Birthday with Legal Marriage Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, known as Kwam1 De Ultimate. He marked his 61st birthday by solemnizing his marital vows with his long-time partner.

Family, friends and well-wishers came out to celebrate with the fuji Legend as well as the witness as witness members of the Ikoyi registry conducted the legal registry formalization of the union between K1 De Ultimate and Fathia Opeyemi as legal husband and wife with the exchange of rings and signatures.

Check out more photos below

Photo Credit: @goldmynetv


Tags

You may also like

Seeing Is Believing: We Can Bring The Trophy Home

Actress Biodun Okeowo Goes Out Shopping With Bum Shot [PICS]

“Real Men Proposes With Pregnancy Not Ring” — Nigerian Man

Police Arrests Shatta Wale For Assaulting Police Officer

#BBNaija: Bobrisky Dumps Kcee For Housemate Nina

BBNaija: BamBam wins head of house

Omawumi Begs Her Fans For Assistance, Many Fans Oblige (Photos)

Tonto Dike’s Ex Husband, Olakunle Churchill Shares Throwback Pictures With His Son And Obasanjo

RRS nabs father, son for selling hard drugs to school pupils

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *