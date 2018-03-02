L.A.X Unveils His New Recording Studio And Office In Lekki (See Photos)

Nigerian Musician Damilola Afolabi, popularly known as L.A.X has officially launched his state of the art multi million naira world class edifice located in the heart beat of Lekki phase 1.

The 24 year old music act, who has been dedicated and diligent to his craft; giving us back to back hits has taken his career to another level by unveiling the RASAKI HEAD QUATERS

L.A.X who is also the owner of the Brand RASAKI Group, further discussed that the company caters to artistes in need of legal counseling since this has been a major challenge for alot of artiste over the years .

In his words “we have a team of lawyers whose aim is to protect and guide the intellectual properties of creatives” he said.

The music act, who is also working tireless on his self titled “KING RASAKI” debut album to be released soon; further revealed that “We intend to redefine the approach to entertainment business and video production by taking it to a whole new level as we also realize that lots of artistes require a playground to explore creatively ,so we look forward to cultivating long lasting relationships with creatives”

Source: Naijaloaded