Ladies, checkout amazing benefits of coconut water for the hair


Coconut water is an excellent hair care ingredient that helps nourish and condition your hair. It also helps deal with issues like hair breakage, dandruff and dull hair. Just like coconut oil, coconut water has too many immense benefits you should not miss out on.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 5 ways you can use coconut water to boost hair growth:

Benefits Of Coconut Water For Hair
Coconut water is incredibly hydrating and helps keep your hair conditioned and prevents it from breaking. This makes your hair much easier to manage.
It is rich in essential vitamins and minerals like the B vitamins and potassium. This helps keep your scalp and hair nourished and healthy.
It is also a rich source of antioxidants which help prevent and repair the damage.
The water makes your hair smoother, controlling frizz and dryness.
It helps treat dandruff which is often an issue that leads to hair fall.
How to use
Take half a cup of fresh coconut water and start massaging this into your scalp.
Massage your scalp for about 5 minutes until it is fully covered.
Work the rest of the water through your hair and leave it in for 20 minutes.
You can wrap your hair in a hot towel for deeper penetration.
Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and cool/lukewarm water


