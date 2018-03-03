Let’s Predict: Mancity vs Chelsea, Win or Draw???

vs

We all know that Manchester City is on the strong move to win the Premier League and whether Chelsea will be able to slow them down will totally depended on how they play tomorrow at the Etihad Stadium.

We also can’t forget in a hurry the humiliation Arsenal suffered recently at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side, suffering back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the space of five days. Chelsea did show a bit of dexterity when they played Barcelona earlier so we hope they pull through tomorrow.

The match goes on at 5pm Sunday, how do you think it will end???